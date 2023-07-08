@mikemearls Action Surge and spell casting. Two spells(not cantrips) in 1 round? Help us @mikemearls you're our only hope. — Nerdarchy (@Nerdarchy) March 6, 2015

@CraigSchwarze You can use Action Surge to cast a second spell, provided that both spells take 1 action to cast. @mikemearls @Nerdarchy — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 6, 2015