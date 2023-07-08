Can I add Colossus Slayer damage on my regular turn and then again on my reaction? (ie comander’s strike, opp. attacks)

Colossus Slayer works once per turn. That usually means once on your turn and once with an opportunity attack on another turn. #DnD https://t.co/lW93vvHZ5i

.@mikemearls, @JeremyECrawford – Please help!

A Ranger with Colossus Slayer: As a #DungeonMaster, I wasn’t sure if this could be used by the Ranger on both their own turn, and an attack of opp.

In 2016 you both #SageAdvice’d differently – is there a definitive answer?#DnD pic.twitter.com/XXwDKbu6AR

