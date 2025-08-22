DMG How do you calculate the offensive CR of an ability?

@manofmysteryrmthe DMG custom monster rules confuse me. How do you calculate the offensive CR of an ability like gelatinous cube’s engulf it's more art than science, but as a rule of thumb I'd halve any future damage that can be avoided with a check or save — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 11, 2015

@manofmysteryrm for something like the cube, its final CR quite likely owes more to playtesting than applying offensive and defensive CR — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 11, 2015