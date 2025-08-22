Tinker Gnome inspiration

@JeremyECrawford I am searching inventors to base my Tinker Gnome creations. Leonardo da Vinci and Tesla arise in my mind. Any suggestions?
— Rodrigo Chiesa (@RChiesa07) August 13, 2015
I recommend looking up some of the stories of automata in ancient Greece. Very fanciful stuff. https://t.co/QrneWcHMnP
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 14, 2015
@RChiesa07 fictional – Tony Stark
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 13, 2015
@RChiesa07 I'd try Archimedes then – he invented a giant claw to destroy ships and a solar powered death ray.
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) August 13, 2015