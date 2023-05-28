@JeremyECrawford I’ve seen “normal damage” written a few times in the description of spells or abilities (martial arts, lighting arrow) could you clarify what exactly normal damage is? Is it just the damage dice? Or does it also include the modifier and any magic on the weapon?
— Jordan Neville (@TheFinalEvil) April 13, 2018
The term "normal damage" has no special meaning in the rules. Context determines the meaning. For example, the lightning arrow spell causes a weapon to deal the lightning damage in the spell in place of whatever damage the weapon normally deals. Damage = roll + modifiers. #DnD https://t.co/5g9DUA3sYG
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 13, 2018
On a related note, “abnormal damage” is a fancy way of saying “healing”. https://t.co/7ZdsOgYSCw
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 13, 2018