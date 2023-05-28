@JeremyECrawford When identify is cast on an object affected by Nystul's magic aura, does the identify spell reveal that Nystul's magic aura was cast? It would seem against the intent of Nystul's to me but Identify specifies that it detects spells cast on the target?
— wannes ooms (@wannesooms) April 16, 2018
The identify spell can tell if an object is under the effect of Nystul's magic aura. You often won't know to cast identify on the item, though, if Nystul's magic aura has made the item appear to be nonmagical. #DnD https://t.co/755kCJbwIs
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 17, 2018