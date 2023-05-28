If a creature like a jelly is immune to the prone condition, does that mean it can't even enjoy laying down? If it is flying can it not be "shoved prone" out of the air?#dnd #sageadvice @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford
— Jeremy (@GreyNoiseGaming) April 12, 2018
If you're immune to a condition, you're immune to its game effects. So if you're immune to the prone condition, the system never considers you to be prone. But that fact has no effect on roleplaying; if you want to recline, treat yourself! #DnD https://t.co/pf2ft2OCCp
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 12, 2018
3 thoughts on “If a creature is immune to the prone condition, does that mean it can’t even enjoy laying down?”
Being Prone has some benefits however.
Can a creature that’s immune to prone still benefit from attack rolls against them originating from outside of 5′ being at disadvantage?
This is what I was alluding to when I asked.
I know this is super old, but the answer is ‘no’. Like Crawford says, if you are immune to prone, the game never considers you prone, so you don’t apply the effects of being prone to the character. You can still recline or lie down, but you don’t any of the effects of being prone.