If a creature is immune to the prone condition, does that mean it can’t even enjoy laying down?

If a creature like a jelly is immune to the prone condition, does that mean it can't even enjoy laying down? If it is flying can it not be "shoved prone" out of the air? #dnd #sageadvice @ChrisPerkinsDnD @mikemearls @JeremyECrawford

If you're immune to a condition, you're immune to its game effects. So if you're immune to the prone condition, the system never considers you to be prone. But that fact has no effect on roleplaying; if you want to recline, treat yourself! #DnD https://t.co/pf2ft2OCCp

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) April 12, 2018