If a creature is immune to the prone condition, does that mean it can’t even enjoy laying down?

  1. Being Prone has some benefits however.

    Can a creature that’s immune to prone still benefit from attack rolls against them originating from outside of 5′ being at disadvantage?

      • Dave says:

        I know this is super old, but the answer is ‘no’. Like Crawford says, if you are immune to prone, the game never considers you prone, so you don’t apply the effects of being prone to the character. You can still recline or lie down, but you don’t any of the effects of being prone.

