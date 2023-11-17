@JeremyECrawford Can a Wizard 'copy' a cantrip scroll, and add it to his spellbook? That way it's added to his list of known cantrips?
A spell of 1st level or higher goes into a wizard's spellbook, whereas a cantrip is fixed in the wizard's mind. https://t.co/Gx9gtULz44
@GX_Sigmaso can he just look at it and memorize it?
No, a wizard learns a cantrip only when a feature says he or she does.
@GX_Sigma it seems weird that cantrips are the hardest spells in the world to learn. Shouldn’t they be the easiest?
A cantrip is special: it grows in power as you do, and it is magically bound to you. In most D&D worlds, that bond isn't easy.
@BrailSays
@GX_Sigma @JeremyECrawford I think of it like music;I was able to play lots of songs with the sheet in front of me,but fewer from memory. That's an excellent analogy! @GX_Sigma
@GX_SigmaThat’s a reasonable house rule, which I think a number of groups would enjoy. That's a reasonable house rule, which I think a number of groups would enjoy. @BrailSays
