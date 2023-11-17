@JeremyECrawford Can a Wizard 'copy' a cantrip scroll, and add it to his spellbook? That way it's added to his list of known cantrips? — Lunchboxx1090 (@lunchboxx1990) May 30, 2015

A spell of 1st level or higher goes into a wizard's spellbook, whereas a cantrip is fixed in the wizard's mind. https://t.co/Gx9gtULz44 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) May 30, 2015

@GX_Sigmaso can he just look at it and memorize it?

No, a wizard learns a cantrip only when a feature says he or she does. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 3, 2015

@GX_Sigma it seems weird that cantrips are the hardest spells in the world to learn. Shouldn’t they be the easiest?

A cantrip is special: it grows in power as you do, and it is magically bound to you. In most D&D worlds, that bond isn't easy. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 3, 2015

@GX_Sigma @JeremyECrawford I think of it like music;I was able to play lots of songs with the sheet in front of me,but fewer from memory. That's an excellent analogy! @GX_Sigma — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) June 16, 2015