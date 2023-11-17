If you attack with shield do you keep the +2 AC?

@oscarhockleeIf you attack with shield (improvised weapon), do you keep the +2 AC? Shields in 5e: If you attack with one (improvised weapon, ofc), do you keep the +2 AC? Nothing in the RAW says otherwise Using a shield to make an improvised attack doesn’t deprive you of the AC bonus.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2014