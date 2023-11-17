If you attack with shield do you keep the +2 AC?

2 thoughts on "If you attack with shield do you keep the +2 AC?"

  1. Alex Maxwell says:

    My home rule has been to allow an improvised attack 1d4, from a bonus action. If an action was used I would have deprived the ac bonus….so no dual wielding two shields…… there’s a thought a dual shield healer with warcaster feat…….

