@oscarhockleeIf you attack with shield (improvised weapon), do you keep the +2 AC? Shields in 5e: If you attack with one (improvised weapon, ofc), do you keep the +2 AC? Nothing in the RAW says otherwise Using a shield to make an improvised attack doesn’t deprive you of the AC bonus.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2014
2 thoughts on “If you attack with shield do you keep the +2 AC?”
My home rule has been to allow an improvised attack 1d4, from a bonus action. If an action was used I would have deprived the ac bonus….so no dual wielding two shields…… there’s a thought a dual shield healer with warcaster feat…….
Epic Alex
Thanks for your advice, could be a nice option.