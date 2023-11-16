Does a melee weapon that is thrown count as ranged?

2 thoughts on "Does a melee weapon that is thrown count as ranged?

  1. Fredrick Dylan Cantrell says:

    Does a javelin get the additional damage from the dueling fighting style if it is thrown?

  2. johnkzin says:

    melee weapon and ranged weapon aren’t identical to melee attack and ranged attack.

    You can make a ranged attack with a melee weapon (by throwing it). If it doesn’t have the thrown property, it’s an improvised weapon attack.

    You can make a melee attack with a ranged weapon … which is an improvised weapon attack (as far as I know, there is no counterpart to the “thrown” property that allows a ranged weapon to make a non-improvised melee attack… but I would probably let a dart do it, or the stock of a crossbow or musket, or a fixed bayonet; but RAW I don’t think there’s a mechanic that allows it, aside from the Tavern Brawler Feat).

