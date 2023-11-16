@PlaguescarredHi Jeremy, does a melee weapon that is thrown count as ranged? I.e Do Archery Fighting Srtyle work wt thrown dagger? The Archery feature is intended to work with ranged weapons. A dagger is a melee weapon even when you throw it.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 18, 2014
Does a javelin get the additional damage from the dueling fighting style if it is thrown?
melee weapon and ranged weapon aren’t identical to melee attack and ranged attack.
You can make a ranged attack with a melee weapon (by throwing it). If it doesn’t have the thrown property, it’s an improvised weapon attack.
You can make a melee attack with a ranged weapon … which is an improvised weapon attack (as far as I know, there is no counterpart to the “thrown” property that allows a ranged weapon to make a non-improvised melee attack… but I would probably let a dart do it, or the stock of a crossbow or musket, or a fixed bayonet; but RAW I don’t think there’s a mechanic that allows it, aside from the Tavern Brawler Feat).