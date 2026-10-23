Do the effects of Contagion start immediately?

@edge2054 @JeremyECrawfordDo the effects of Contagion start immediately or after the three saves are failed? I'd rule that the disease effects don't kick in until the third failed save — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 3, 2014

@edge2054 Thanks Mike, I was leaning that way too. The spell feels really powerful otherwise. agreed! — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 3, 2014

@JeremyECrawford How come this wasn't included in the PHB errata? Seems pretty straightforward to me. — Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) July 1, 2015