Do the effects of Contagion start immediately?

@edge2054 @JeremyECrawfordDo the effects of Contagion start immediately or after the three saves are failed? I'd rule that the disease effects don't kick in until the third failed save
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 3, 2014
@edge2054 Thanks Mike, I was leaning that way too. The spell feels really powerful otherwise. agreed!
— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) October 3, 2014
@JeremyECrawford How come this wasn't included in the PHB errata? Seems pretty straightforward to me.
— Jonathan Longstaff (@pukunui81) July 1, 2015
@pukunui81 Enough groups were playing it as intended that it didn't make it onto the final list of changes. Could it be clearer? For sure!
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) July 1, 2015