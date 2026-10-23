Does dropping an item count as your one use of “interacting with an object,” or can you drop an item as a “free/no action.”
@RSIxidor In most circumstances, I would allow a character to let go of something without using an action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2014
One thought on “Does dropping an item count as your one use of “interacting with an object”?”
RAW, you can summarize swapping weapons via Use an Object as follows if you don’t mind reactions being slightly incorrect:
“Once per turn, you may swap a weapon with another if you have the hand(s) available. Until the end of your next turn, Use an Object requires an action.”
It seems like Jeremy may have been in a hurry answering this one because unfortunately it’s unclear whether OP’s question was answered. What we do know from the tweet is:
1. He implicitly confirms that RAW, Use an Object is free once a turn
2. He states that the call he’d usually make is to allow dropping (Use an Object) for free
3. He’s possibly suggesting that he often allows Use an Object to be free multiple times a turn.
The common interpretation of the tweet is that dropping is specifically free. In this context, I suspect that he gave more broad advice that includes *all* Use an Object actions… Or he confirmed that dropping stuff is Use an Object. Either way, the message is not to worry about precise action economy!