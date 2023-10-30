@JeremyECrawford can a Circle of the Stars Druid cast spells while in Starry Form? It’s a use of wild shape and wild shape prohibits spell casting. #dnd

A D&D druid who's in Starry Form can cast spells while in that form.

Starry Form consumes a use of Wild Shape, but unlike Wild Shape, Starry Form lets you retain your game statistics, including the ability to cast spells. #DnD https://t.co/SqXTpKq3Ol

