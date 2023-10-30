Circle of the Stars Druid cast spells while in Starry Form?

One thought on “Circle of the Stars Druid cast spells while in Starry Form?

  1. Kurt says:

    @JeremyECrawford
    Chalice. A constellation of a life-giving goblet appears on you. Whenever you cast a spell using a spell slot that restores hit points to a creature, you or another creature within 30 feet of you can regain hit points equal to 1d8 + your Wisdom modifier. Does that mean I can cast, cure wounds, on a member of the party, and then cast the target them with the extra healingchalice? Or use healing spirit and do healing like 6d6+6d8+30 if wis was at 20 of course? Is that breaking the rule?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.