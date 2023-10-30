@JeremyECrawford can a Circle of the Stars Druid cast spells while in Starry Form? It’s a use of wild shape and wild shape prohibits spell casting. #dnd
— Rolling With Disadvantage Podcast (@RWDPodcast) December 9, 2020
A D&D druid who's in Starry Form can cast spells while in that form.
Starry Form consumes a use of Wild Shape, but unlike Wild Shape, Starry Form lets you retain your game statistics, including the ability to cast spells. #DnD https://t.co/SqXTpKq3Ol
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 9, 2020
One thought on “Circle of the Stars Druid cast spells while in Starry Form?”
Chalice. A constellation of a life-giving goblet appears on you. Whenever you cast a spell using a spell slot that restores hit points to a creature, you or another creature within 30 feet of you can regain hit points equal to 1d8 + your Wisdom modifier. Does that mean I can cast, cure wounds, on a member of the party, and then cast the target them with the extra healingchalice? Or use healing spirit and do healing like 6d6+6d8+30 if wis was at 20 of course? Is that breaking the rule?