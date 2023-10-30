@JeremyECrawford I heard from a friend that Bladelocks can make ranged weapons. Is that true?
— sebastian ferguson (@gaaran00b) August 17, 2015
Pact of the Blade lets you make a melee weapon (PH, 107). https://t.co/kp6KwOiOk7
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 17, 2015
3 thoughts on “Can Warlock make ranged Pact of the Blade?”
You can always throw a melee weapon as an attack. If ranged damage with your pact weapon is what you’re after the damage is reduced to 1d4 per Improvised Weapons without the Thrown property. Any secondary Pact effects should activate if the effects don’t specify a melee attack requirement.
Thank you for your advice Lord TP
Don’t forget about the Improved Pact Weapon invocation, this allows you to create a pact weapon that can be several ranged weapon choices.