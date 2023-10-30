Can Warlock make ranged Pact of the Blade?

3 thoughts on "Can Warlock make ranged Pact of the Blade?

  1. TP says:

    You can always throw a melee weapon as an attack. If ranged damage with your pact weapon is what you’re after the damage is reduced to 1d4 per Improvised Weapons without the Thrown property. Any secondary Pact effects should activate if the effects don’t specify a melee attack requirement.

  2. Kouga says:

    Don’t forget about the Improved Pact Weapon invocation, this allows you to create a pact weapon that can be several ranged weapon choices.

