@JeremyECrawford Is it true there is no longer a "Hold" action in 5e? I know my Players virtually live by it, but I've seen many sources say you can no longer hold your action till later in the round.

There is no Delay/Hold/etc. action in D&D. When it's your turn, you either act or don't act.

If you decide to do nothing, I recommend taking the Dodge action.

If you want to act later in the round, use the Ready action. #DnD https://t.co/4Bx6cNvj0q

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) August 10, 2020