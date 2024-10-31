@pukunui81 Casting ‘wall of ice’ from a staff of frost only costs 4 charges. Is that on purpose? I would’ve thought it’d cost 6. It's on purpose.

@pukunui81d OK. That seems to be the only one where the # of charges doesn’t = the spell’s level. The staff of frost is especially good at making ice.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 12, 2016