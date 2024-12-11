@JeremyECrawford Is a character limited to just three magic items
— Arthur Getz (@ArthurGetz2) September 23, 2016
There's no limit on the number of magic items you can possess, but you can attune to only 3. #DnD https://t.co/b9EIjOSWMh
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2016
@jeremyecrawford NB that not all magic items require attunement (but all the best ones do)
— Spencer LeBlanc (@spencerleblanc) September 23, 2016
That's correct: a magic item requires attunement only if its description says it does. #DnD https://t.co/6aWCOSkGZY
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2016