@JeremyECrawford Is a character limited to just three magic items — Arthur Getz (@ArthurGetz2) September 23, 2016

There's no limit on the number of magic items you can possess, but you can attune to only 3. #DnD https://t.co/b9EIjOSWMh — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 23, 2016

@jeremyecrawford NB that not all magic items require attunement (but all the best ones do) — Spencer LeBlanc (@spencerleblanc) September 23, 2016