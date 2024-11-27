Is “Rules Sage” an inherited title?

@ChrisPerkinsDnD I see you answer tons of rules questions, which rocks. But is there a better place to ask? — Matthew Chouinard (@MattMissedTrig) September 20, 2016

Actually, I almost never answer specific rules questions. Those should be sent to @JeremyECrawford (our rules sage). https://t.co/2ZCwAnHdGn — (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) September 20, 2016