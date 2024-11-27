@ChrisPerkinsDnD I see you answer tons of rules questions, which rocks. But is there a better place to ask?
— Matthew Chouinard (@MattMissedTrig) September 20, 2016
Actually, I almost never answer specific rules questions. Those should be sent to @JeremyECrawford (our rules sage). https://t.co/2ZCwAnHdGn
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) September 20, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @JeremyECrawford Is "Rules Sage" an inherited title?
— Sam (@korvys) September 20, 2016
It's an earned one. #WOTCstaff https://t.co/B4hzw6IG80
— (((Chris Perkins))) (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) September 20, 2016
@ChrisPerkinsDnD @korvys @JeremyECrawford so… is there a test or something?
— Richard Sullivan (@Sullivan_Ink) September 20, 2016
@Sullivan_Ink @ChrisPerkinsDnD @korvys The test: be the lead rules developer of the game.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 20, 2016