@JeremyECrawford can you give your opinion on the order of operations a 14th level half orc barbarian zealot would follow when they hit 0 hp with the abilities; Relentless endurance, relentless rage and rage beyond death?

Relentless Endurance and Relentless Rage both give you the option of using them, so you decide if you use them and in which order. They don't happen automatically. #DnD https://t.co/YhM9LKBwVp

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 16, 2017