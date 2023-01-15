Unerring Accuracy is the only ability that refers to “monk weapons” instead of “kensei weapons” – is that an error?

@JeremyECrawford The Kensei ability "Unerring Accuracy" is the only ability in that archetype that refers to "monk weapons" instead of "kensei weapons" – is that an error or is it intended to work with all monk weapons? If the latter, what about unarmed?
Weapons of the chosen types are monk weapons for
you. (So your Kensei weapons ARE monk weapons.)
Kensei weapons are all monk weapons, but not all monk weapons are kensei weapons. #DnD https://t.co/pDKmOr15ms
My point (if unclear) is that the capstone works with both specific monk weapons, and any kensei weapons chosen. It is not an exclusive or prohibitive capstone. I am not sure if that was what the OP was referring to or not. Yes, that is intentional.
