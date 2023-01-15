Unerring Accuracy is the only ability that refers to “monk weapons” instead of “kensei weapons” – is that an error?

@JeremyECrawford The Kensei ability "Unerring Accuracy" is the only ability in that archetype that refers to "monk weapons" instead of "kensei weapons" – is that an error or is it intended to work with all monk weapons? If the latter, what about unarmed? — Gabriel (@NewModelKoan) November 15, 2017

Here's the problem… Weapons of the chosen types are monk weapons for

you. (So your Kensei weapons ARE monk weapons.) — A. Tyger (@ATyger) November 15, 2017

Kensei weapons are all monk weapons, but not all monk weapons are kensei weapons. #DnD https://t.co/pDKmOr15ms — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 15, 2017