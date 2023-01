Why no shield proficiency for College of Swords Bards despite getting the “Dueling” fighting style? Thematic reasons? Mechanical? Given their similarity to Valor Bards it just seems like an odd omission, it’s like if I go dueling idk what to do with my free hand. Thematic. That other hand is ready to hold a musical instrument or to point with style.

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 5, 2017