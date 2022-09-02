@JeremyECrawford Sorry to bother. Can you counterspell a paladins Divine smite? I thought the feature is in fact not a spell. Gm disagrees — Rikkin (@Rikkin0) March 28, 2017

Counterspell counters the casting of a spell. Divine Smite isn't a spell, and you don't cast it. #DnD https://t.co/UKigIZRvTW — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 28, 2017

@3xoterricDesigncall me crazy but didn’t u used to have to cast a spell to counterspell it? I'm not sure what you're asking. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 28, 2017

@3xoterricDesignI haven’t played/DMd since 3.5 so I’m fuzzy. I thought in order to counterspell, u had to be able to cast that spell Yes, counterspell is itself a spell. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 28, 2017

@3xoterricDesign lol. I’m saying to counter say Dim Door, you had to be able to cast it urself. Meaning familiar with spell to cancel it That's not how the current counterspell works. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) March 28, 2017