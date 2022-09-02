Tthe best place to grab a high-end meal in Waterdeep’s Sea Ward

1)

Volo winces at the thought of paying what good meals cost in Sea Ward, and behaving long enough to not get thrown out of wherever you’re eating them.

Seriously, the answer to this depends on the depths of your purse. If it really doesn't matter to you how much…

2)

…you spend, and you don’t need live entertainment or space for a party of diners larger than five or six, who don’t want to be rushed through their meal but don’t expect to spend all night sitting there waiting for the next “remove” to be brought, the three.. 3)

…current best places (NOT the haughtiest, but the best food) are:

Varneira’s Finest for a primarily seafood menu;

…call antipasto] for taste garnishes);

4)

…call antipasto] for taste garnishes);

and Flyntar’s Board for “the full board” (roasts, spitted fowl, soups, rice and vegetable dishes with shrimp or clam or lobster garnishes, fish “messed with” to gain non-fishy dominant flavors, and a broad menu of pastas… 5)

…and other “dishes from afar”).

…lives above it with her all-female staff), the Finest is a two-floor labyrinth of dining rooms all connected by curtained archways and furnished like a conservative noble's parlor (with little statuettes on plinths in the most remote corners). Gentle harp…

6)

…lives above it with her all-female staff), the Finest is a two-floor labyrinth of dining rooms all connected by curtained archways and furnished like a conservative noble’s parlor (with little statuettes on plinths in the most remote corners). Gentle harp…

7)

…music is played in the passages between rooms to give slight privacy between table conversations, and the wine cellar is deep and superb. Service is prompt, pleasant, and attentive.

8)

Ormanthar’s Big Belly stands on northfront Chasso’s Trot, one door west of Mendever Street. Mocked up to look like a rustic wayside rural tavern, with heavy crossbeams overhead, massive plain wood furniture (but chairs with arms, rather than benches), hanging-on- 9)

-chains wagon-wheel candle lanterns, and mock many-small-diamond-pane windows in the walls (that open just to reveal menus, tacked up on solid walls), Ormanthar's is where Sea Warders go when they want to pretend they're traveling, or having adventures…

10)

…(assignations), or when they want to drink deep and get loud and NOT get shown the door. However, drunkards and roisters do get told to leave by fellow patrons, because everyone’s here for the food, not to drink. This is the sort of place where folk eat too… 11)

…much and stagger out groaning, bellies bursting from really good “hearty fare.”

…much and stagger out groaning, bellies bursting from really good "hearty fare."

Flyntar's Board (just "Flyntar's" to any settled resident of Sea Ward) stands on eastfront The Street Of The Singing Dolphin, three doors south of Delzorin Street. The haughtiest..

12)

…and “showiest” of our three best eateries, Flyntar’s is named for its dapper owner and head-of-house, a thin-moustachioed, gliding man who has mastered an expressionless stoneface but will simper like a young lass when truly amused; he keeps a flower-adorned, 13)

…white-linens-to-the-fore uppercrust dining hall (divided by partition walls into a labyrinth of little alcoves, so diners at one table can typically only see parts of two other tables, not a big barn of serried ranks of tables with seated diners) humming…

13)

…along, with very prompt service, endless drinks on offer, doorjacks in fine garb hovering to watch for trouble and anticipate diners’ needs (they often swoop to catch spilled goblets before said items can hit the floor), and even to carry drunken guests to… 14)

…cots in cubicles to snore in privacy. Nobles often use Flyntar’s to meet folk they don’t want to guest in their own homes, when they want to maintain formality and a lofty “tone.”

Hope this offers your characters attractive venues for filling themselves!

