Can I use Twinned Spell on Ice Knife?

3 thoughts on “Can I use Twinned Spell on Ice Knife?

    • Zoltar says:

      Mighty Vivib
      Check Sage Advice Compendium: “The public statements of the D&D team, or anyone else at Wizards of the Coast, are not official rulings; they are advice. Jeremy Crawford’s tweets are often a preview of rulings that will appear here(sage advice compendium).”

      Reply

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.