Can you cast a spell, any spell, without actually "knowing" the spell? Or are all spells available for you to cast considered "known" to you? ex: Shadow Monk: Darkness. Does he know the spell? The rules for Spells state that he has to know it or have an item.

Many features in the game give you the ability to cast a spell without adding it to the list of spells you know or have prepared. Such features usually represent an innate ability to channel the magic of the spell, without knowing the particulars of its form.

So the part on p201 that states you have to have the spell fixed firmly in your mind means that you don't actually have to know the spell? How does that make sense? It's contradictory. The features circumvent that rule.

The upshot here being that a Way of Shadows monk/Sorcerer can’t cast the spells from Shadow Arts using sorcerer spell slots, yeah?

That's correct.