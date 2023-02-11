@JeremyECrawford do the spells known by a class include any racial spells they may know? so bards start off with 2 cantrips, would a tiefling's thaumaturgy count as one of them?
— Albigatin but merry (@albigatin) November 28, 2017
A class's spells are on that class's spell list. Sometimes you'll get a feature that adds spells to that list—features like the bard's Magical Secrets. Racial traits aren't added to your class's list unless your trait says otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/Z1cF6uLLwD
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 29, 2017