@JeremyECrawford Can you cast a spell with a range of Self into a Glyph of Warding, and have it target the person triggering it? — Andreas (@andreasfr1) November 11, 2017

A spell with a target of “Self” can be cast only on the spellcaster, unless a special rule says otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/LRyOqypQJ5 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 11, 2017

So, in this case, would “If the spell has a target, it Targets the creature that triggered the glyph” count as a special rule that overrides the general case? No. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 11, 2017

Exceptions to general rules are explicit. For example, if a rule let you cast a “Self” spell on someone else, that rule would say so explicitly. #DnD https://t.co/gooARnc51e — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 11, 2017