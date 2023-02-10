@JeremyECrawford Can you cast a spell with a range of Self into a Glyph of Warding, and have it target the person triggering it?
— Andreas (@andreasfr1) November 11, 2017
A spell with a target of “Self” can be cast only on the spellcaster, unless a special rule says otherwise. #DnD https://t.co/LRyOqypQJ5
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 11, 2017
So, in this case, would “If the spell has a target, it Targets the creature that triggered the glyph” count as a special rule that overrides the general case? No.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 11, 2017
Exceptions to general rules are explicit. For example, if a rule let you cast a “Self” spell on someone else, that rule would say so explicitly. #DnD https://t.co/gooARnc51e
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 11, 2017
You’re welcome! Glad the answer is helpful.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 11, 2017