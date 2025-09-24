Can we make barding for a wild shaped Druid?

@neologiker @JeremyECrawfordCan we make barding for a wild shaped Druid? Would the barding meld back into the druid’s humanoid form? #DnD

I don't think that the armor absorption thing works in animal -> druid transforms, just the other way — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 18, 2015

@neologiker @JeremyECrawfordYeah the text is confusing, but your are not “using” WS to regain normal form, so don’t get the meld?

that's a good way to look at it. ending a wild shape is not the same as starting it. — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 18, 2015

@neologiker @JeremyECrawfordThx! What about WS + armor prof? Is beast shape constrained to prof of Druid? Not a prob for barded animals?

wild shape does not specifically call out that you retain armor profs. use new form's — Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) September 18, 2015