@ChrisPerkinsDnD my 9 year old daughter wants to DM her first game. Any tips for her?
— Asa Allen (@allenasa78) September 16, 2015
Don't be sad when your monsters die. Plenty more where they came from! https://t.co/CdrvUQnEU8
— Christopher Perkins (@ChrisPerkinsDnD) September 17, 2015
One thought on “9 year DM, any tips?”
One thing I do while DMing is view it as ‘my party of players vs. the monsters’ as opposed to ‘my monsters vs. the party of players’. It really helps me when I feel that we’re all succeeding together, instead of a head to head competition.