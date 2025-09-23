@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Casting a spell during long rest breaks long rest? If not, can you cast, finish rest, regain spell slot? #DnD
— neologiker (@neologiker) September 22, 2015
If you spend a spell slot during a long rest and finish the rest, you do get the slot back. #DnD https://t.co/6O4kk1Nnxp
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) September 22, 2015
@mikemearls @JeremyECrawfordnot sure RAW, but I’d allow you to regain the slot. it’s not breaking anything at first glance.
Yeah seems to me that if you're not spending it until you rest, you're not getting ahead/breaking anything. Thx
— neologiker (@neologiker) September 22, 2015
One thought on “Casting a spell during long rest breaks long rest?”
Excellent for spells with long duration and no concentration, such as Aid, Dark Vision, Death Ward, Foresight, Mage Armor, etc.
Cast them in the last hour of the long rest, and the buff will remain active well into the afternoon.