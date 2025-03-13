Can warlock Eld. Blast aim one beam at a target, move 20 feet then aim the 2nd beam at a different target?

@Lexar131 Can a warlock 5th level cast Eldritch Blast aim one beam at a target, move 20 feet then aim the 2nd beem at a different target? believe yes #WOTCstaff

@Lexar131 @mikemearlsso it follows same rules as with multiattack with weapons? you can break it with movement. Same applies to scorching ray? "If.. an action that includes more than one

weapon attack, you can break up your movement…"Specifically WEAPON p190

— Brail (@BrailSays) December 11, 2016