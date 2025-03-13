@Lexar131Can a warlock 5th level cast Eldritch Blast aim one beam at a target, move 20 feet then aim the 2nd beem at a different target? believe yes #WOTCstaff
— (((Mike Mearls))) (@mikemearls) November 12, 2016
@Lexar131 @mikemearlsso it follows same rules as with multiattack with weapons? you can break it with movement. Same applies to scorching ray? "If.. an action that includes more than one
weapon attack, you can break up your movement…"Specifically WEAPON p190
— Brail (@BrailSays) December 11, 2016
@BrailSays @Lexar131 @mikemearls No general rule allows you to move between the attacks of a spell.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 20, 2016
One thought on “Can warlock Eld. Blast aim one beam at a target, move 20 feet then aim the 2nd beam at a different target?”
So Mike Mearls and Jeremy Crawford appear to be giving the opposite answer. Great!