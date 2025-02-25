@JeremyECrawford 2 spell Q's; Spell sniper doubles attack range. Would it as such give Shocking Grasp 10ft range? (1/2)
Spell Sniper is meant to double a numeric range printed in a spell. The feat doesn't elongate your limbs. #DnD https://t.co/cnubZTOwrR
2 thoughts on “Would Spell sniper give Shocking Grasp 10ft range?”
As it states on page 195 of the PHB under Melee Attacks; Most creatures have a 5-foot reach and can thus attack targets within them when making a melee attack. As the spell description for Shocking Grasp states; Lightning springs from your hand to deliver a shock to a creature you try to touch. Make a melee spell attack against the target… I can see where it could be argued that the 5-foot range should be doubled to 10-feet, as the lightning is springing from your hand to the target creature. Be that as it may, there is no range beyond touch to double, so I see that argument as well.
I would argue it could be done, if one were a sorcerer, using distant spell metamagic the range on touch spells become 30 ft therefore I think the 30 logically would be doubled to 60 ft but I havent been able to find a difinitive answer on this either.