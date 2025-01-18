@JeremyECrawford I am sorry for such a long question, however I'd love your opinion on the matter. Sorry for this being a picture format but I have a question that I need your opinion on. How would you go on about explaining how someone can move 600 feet or 183 meters in 6 seconds (Single round)?A Barbarian with a base movement speed of 40 feet, plus10 feet from the feat mobile and someone tasted on him haste. That makes his movement speed 100 feet per turn. Now he goes the extra mile.Mufticlassin into a rouge for Cunning action making him able to dash as a bonus action as well as action. He then with haste has 3 dashes in a single turn making his movement speed 400 feet in a single round, but then he goes even further and mufticlasses into a fighter to gain action surge so he can have two additional dashes equaling 5 dashes on his base speed of 100 when all is active. I just end with telling the person he has a point of exhaustion once he does that because it pushes his limit beyond human capabilities. What say you about this? It’s one hack of a combo, he goes and dashes as a bonus action up to a person, stabs him with a knife using reckless attack to gain sneak attack because of advantage then dashes away and because of the mobile feat the target has no attack of opportunity, and is to slow to catch up to him so it goes in circles. There is a way around this and that is sentinel feat, or simply holding an action but a fight like this is insanely anime like. Sorry for the extremely long post, if you have read this then thank you even if you don’t have an answerjust state your opinion.

