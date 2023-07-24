Can Ranger Beast Master give their companion a command like ‘attack’ and have the animal continue to attack each turn?

@JeremyECrawford there’s been some debate in the RAW community. Can Ranger BM give their companion a command like ‘attack’ and have the animal continue to attack each turn without issuing the command on consecutive turns ……? Thanks

Ranger's Companion—when you and the companion are fighting as a unit, the beast takes whatever action on its turn that you chose for it on your previous turn. If you chose no action for it on your previous turn, it takes the Dodge action on its turn. #DnD https://t.co/t58lyK9kDQ

— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 27, 2018