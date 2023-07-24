Does Disintegrate no longer dusts the Wild Shaped Druid?

The new wording in the disintegrate spell makes the spell more polite: it deals its damage, allows your when-you're-reduced-to-0-hp features take effect, and then checks to see whether it dusts you. #DnD https://t.co/WC6z0aUc2F

That wasn’t supposed to be an intentional risk of Wild Shape though. And it was far more abusable by players (Polymorph + Disintegrate) than it was a risk to them, since many monsters flat-out don’t have spellcasting or have that spell specifically. Exactly, @armando_doval. Polymorph + disintegrate was the unintentional killer combo.

