@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls @SageAdviceDnD I had a situation where a player cast the shield spell after being hit while blinded. RAW this seems fine, but I feel like the spell should probably read "an attack you can see". Thoughts?

If you cast the shield spell in response to being hit by an attack, you don't need to see the attacker or the attack. If you needed to see either, the spell would say so.

The spell is intentionally that good. #DnD https://t.co/j92iPFC1iU

