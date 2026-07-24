Any thoughts on a HR Feat that lets a Lance use opportunity attacks of Polearm master?

@LN_outsider @JeremyECrawford Any thoughts on a (homebrew)Feat that lets a Lance use the portion about opportunity attacks of Polearm master? if you're OK with polearm master as is, I think that can work for you

@LN_outsiderI was wondering if there were any balance issues on letting a Lance or any other reach weapon benefit from that feat 🙂 nah – one weapon gets it, you can kind of give it to any weapon with the same or smaller damage die

— Mike Mearls (@mikemearls) April 22, 2016