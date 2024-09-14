Can I use Battle Magic with Green-Flame Blade?

@JeremyECrawford My valor bard has green Flame Blade (long story) so if i use it with BATTLE MAGIC can i still do the second attack?
— matthew morley (@GamingHippy) November 19, 2015
A spell must be a bard spell for you to work with the Battle Magic feature. #DnD https://t.co/O3cTswNYlZ
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015
@GamingHippyfor me it is a bard spell. But thanks. Then yes, using Battle Magic, you can cast green-flame blade and also make a weapon attack as a bonus action.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015