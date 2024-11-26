@JeremyECrawford What type of spells alert people when I try to use a spell on them and they make the save? Would phantasmal force do such?
— Cleric-of-Zarconis (@ZarconistPreist) November 18, 2015
For you to be aware of a spell, its casting or effects must be discernible to the senses or the mind. #DnD https://t.co/wi40zunxe8
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015
@ZarconistPreistSo if I sit around subtle spelling Phantasmal Force, Dominate Person, Etc at people. They wouldnt notice it if they save? As DM, I’d say they wouldn’t notice.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015