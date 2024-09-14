@JeremyECrawford Can I cancel a "Natural 20 Critical Hit" using Cutting Words? — Leonardo Nocchi (@LeonardoNocchi) December 3, 2015

Cutting Words can't nullify a critical hit—no bonus or penalty can (PH, 194). [Overrides a deleted 12/3 tweet] #DnD https://t.co/AkbKQ2a5Xe — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @LeonardoNocchi But if you reduce the attack to less than your AC, you still can avoid it, right? — Leonardo Raele (@LeonardoRaele) February 4, 2016

When you make an attack roll and get a 20 on the d20, you hit regardless of any bonuses or penalties (PH, 194). #DnD https://t.co/e8wCnC0xbw — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 4, 2016

@LeonardoNocchiPH, 194 says “modifiers or the target’s AC”. Cutting Words says “subtract from the roll”. It is not a penalty to the roll. Subtracting from a roll is a modifier—specifically a penalty. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 5, 2016

@LeonardoNocchiHow about Champion’s Improved Critical? Can you “Cut Words” and cancel a critical? No. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) February 17, 2016



