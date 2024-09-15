Theoden/Aragorn/WilliamWallace… Persuasion or Performance check?

@JeremyECrawford @ChrisPerkinsDnD Theoden/Aragorn/WilliamWallace inspirational speeches to their armies: Persuasion or Performance check? — Fausto Passarelli (@fau_pas) October 29, 2016

It's about intent. Persuasion seeks to inspire action. Performance seeks to provoke emotion not necessarily accompanied by action. #DnD https://t.co/RVISSSICCH — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2016

@JeremyECrawford What's a situation in which a character is not literally performing, that a Performance check would be a good fit? — Tyler Bechstein (@wetsail) October 29, 2016

If you're not performing but Charisma is the dominant ability, pair it with a suitable skill. E.g., teach history: Charisma (History). #DnD https://t.co/CeIkjeDhix — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 29, 2016