Can Elves and Dryads on rare occasions mate and have offspring?

I’m not sure if you have any insight into this but it appears to me that Elves and Dryads on rare occasions can mate and have offspring. I’m assuming that means Dryads give birth similar to other humanoid species? 1) This has never made it into published Realmslore because for so many years TSR's Code of Conduct prevented ALL discussion of matters sexual (incl. pregnancy, childhood development, etc.), but in the Realms, I saw dryads as engaging in sex on rare occasions and… #Realmslore

…then having absolute control over whether or not they conceive. If they do, they use “their” tree as the womb, bringing whatever trace nutrients it lacks for development of the child-to-be, and mother the child within the tree; it emerges only when able to… 3)

…walk, talk, see, reason, control its body with balance, etc. and so is far less helpless than, say, a human infant…and it's not tied to its parent or the parent's tree.

Totally unofficial (this is a creature I was never asked to write an Ecology article for).#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) January 23, 2022