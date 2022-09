Hi Ed. In the Realms, did you see any issue with characters of one alignment, say a good character following a deity with an evil alignment? Thanks! None at all. All sentient individuals in the Realms believe in ALL of the gods.

A paladin or cleric might have problems staying with their alignment if they devote themselves in service to a deity of a markedly different alignment.

Alignment works best as a DM guide.#Realmslore

— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) February 6, 2022