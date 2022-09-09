The duke wanted to know by all raving gods why
If a dragon over his dukedom must a-raiding fly
It couldn’t leave good burghers be and gobble up a bandit
His maid said all explainers of “bandit” were wyrmfry
So the dragon didn’t understand it
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 21, 2022
Lives there a king so foolishly bold
That he hath no hope of reaching years old
Nor yet having time to waste all his gold?
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 23, 2022
On all sides high dunes of gold coins gleamed
Around jade idols of forgotten grinning gods our cleric “EVIL!” deemed
As underfoot enspelled glowing rubies simply teemed
But all this treasure was cursed: O, the nightmares we’ve dreamed
— Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 24, 2022