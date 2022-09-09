“On all sides high dunes of gold coins gleamed”

The duke wanted to know by all raving gods why

If a dragon over his dukedom must a-raiding fly

It couldn’t leave good burghers be and gobble up a bandit

His maid said all explainers of “bandit” were wyrmfry

So the dragon didn’t understand it — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 21, 2022

Lives there a king so foolishly bold

That he hath no hope of reaching years old

Nor yet having time to waste all his gold? — Ed Greenwood (@TheEdVerse) March 23, 2022