Can Druid Wild Shape become a Swarm of Bats?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Druid Wild Shape: 1)Can only be used to take the form of "beast" type? 2)Can be used to become a Swarm of Bats? — Draconis (@DerynDraconis) January 18, 2016

Wild Shape lets you transform into a single beast. A swarm is a collection of beasts, not one. #DnD https://t.co/PLy45nvdVp — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 18, 2016

@JeremyECrawford @DerynDraconis @mikemearls what if you got a bunch of druids together and all wild shaped into the same type of creature? — Ken Livingston (@undrhil) January 18, 2016