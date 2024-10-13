Can Druid Wild Shape become a Swarm of Bats?

@JeremyECrawford @mikemearls Druid Wild Shape:
1)Can only be used to take the form of "beast" type?
2)Can be used to become a Swarm of Bats?
— Draconis (@DerynDraconis) January 18, 2016
Wild Shape lets you transform into a single beast. A swarm is a collection of beasts, not one. #DnD https://t.co/PLy45nvdVp
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 18, 2016
@JeremyECrawford @DerynDraconis @mikemearls what if you got a bunch of druids together and all wild shaped into the same type of creature?
— Ken Livingston (@undrhil) January 18, 2016
The druids could then turn into a cuddle puddle composed of cute animals. #DnD https://t.co/bmuW8w7dAk
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) January 18, 2016