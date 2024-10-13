Maximilian’s Earthen Grasp spell, can creature restrained be Large, Huge or Gargantuan?

@JeremyECrawford Maximilian’s Earthen Grasp spell: no size limits in description. Can creature restrained be Large, Huge or Gargantuan?
A spell's description defines the spell's targets. If the spell doesn't mention a target's size, size is irrelevant. #DnD https://t.co/pxq07YCvwU
It’s a Medium size hand, so with grapple rules it cannot grab anything two size categories or larger.
Agreed.