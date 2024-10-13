@vikke064Can you make both a weapon attack and an attack with Radiant Sun Bolt with the same attack action (assuming Extra Attack)? Yes.
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) December 4, 2015
One thought on “Can you make both a weapon attack and an attack with Radiant Sun Bolt with the same attack action?”
Good to know, the wording in the book isn’t the clearest.