Can Centaur climb a ladder?

A centaur can climb a ladder … very … slowly. #DnD https://t.co/VINHUKTavp — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2018

How a monstrous centaur climbs a ladder is up to the DM. The playable centaur in "Guildmasters' Guide to Ravnica" includes a rule for climbing. #DnD — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2018

Okay, but is there a rule running it at Large size? 😛 I’m running a FLGS promo one-shot for the Guild Guide this Sunday, so being obnoxious about this actually isn’t my goal for once – I wanna be prepared for any centaur shenanigans that might come my way! The playable centaur in "Guildmasters' Guide to Ravnica" includes a rule for climbing. That rule is for the playable centaur, which is Medium. — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) November 5, 2018