@JeremyECrawford Vampiric Touch damage is increased by Hunter's Mark, Hexblade's Curse and/or Hex – does this include increasing the hp regained? — Patrick Nielsen (@Aetharion) October 27, 2018

Vampiric touch—this spell restores a number of hit points based on the amount of damage it deals (half the damage, to be precise). If you increase the damage, you increase the healing. #DnD https://t.co/3bjcnHlDZ1 — Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018