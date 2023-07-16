@JeremyECrawford Vampiric Touch damage is increased by Hunter's Mark, Hexblade's Curse and/or Hex – does this include increasing the hp regained?
— Patrick Nielsen (@Aetharion) October 27, 2018
Vampiric touch—this spell restores a number of hit points based on the amount of damage it deals (half the damage, to be precise). If you increase the damage, you increase the healing. #DnD https://t.co/3bjcnHlDZ1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018
Hunter's mark increases the damage of your weapon attacks, not your spell attacks. Every attack in the game is either a weapon attack or a spell attack. #DnD https://t.co/3bjcnHlDZ1
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018