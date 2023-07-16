So Grapple, a "Special Attack" is not an attack? The game language has gone back and forth on this one.
— Thomas "You Can Call Me Tom" (@thomasabarry1) October 27, 2018
The rules for grappling and shoving in D&D (PH, 195) say they're special melee attacks. That means they're attacks.
The attack is classified as special, rather than as a weapon or a spell attack. These rules are examples of the many exceptions in this exceptions-based game. #DnD https://t.co/Dxwqvv1Ffd
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018
So the proper way to parse your "all attacks are weapon or spell attacks" is actually "all attacks are weapon or spell attacks unless specified otherwise" then.
— Thomas "You Can Call Me Tom" (@thomasabarry1) October 27, 2018
The way to read every rule in D&D is as follows: the rule does what it says, unless some other rule says otherwise.
For more about this principle, see the section "Specific Beats General" on page 7 of the "Player's Handbook." #DnD https://t.co/1JXMgxOiYg
— Jeremy Crawford (@JeremyECrawford) October 27, 2018